The last Audi with an internal combustion engine in 2026?

European Union decision The scenario is now defined. The European Union wants to significantly reduce carbon dioxide, a goal it intends to pursueTransport electrification, with the early retirement of combustion engine vehicles. Some recent rumors published by Politico, which some officials have heard, confirm the European Union’s desire to speed up the electric car. In fact, the European Union thinks Say goodbye to combustion engines Where 2035. The goal is climate neutrality by 2050. The proposal is currently under discussion and could be included in the final text of the “Fit for 55” package, which will be submitted on July 14. This includes 12 measures by which the commission intends to achieve the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030.

Audi decision How will builders act in this context? Do they anticipate their plans to phase out the combustion engine? Some of them have already given indications of the dates: for example Fiat He recently stated that “between 2025 and 2030, our product range will gradually become electric only” (Who is the to know more). The latest rumors are related toAudi Which, according to reports from the newspaper Southgerman newspaperHe intends to intrude on himThe latest new car with a combustion engine at 2026. What will happen? Perhaps the next generation of Q5. From that date onwards, electric only. The German newspaper specifies that an official announcement to this effect should arrive soon, after Audi CEO Markus Dussmann received the approval of the board of directors in recent days.

Five models already The march towards Audi electrification is going fast and the range of electric cars is getting richer and richer: after medium and large SUVs e-tron Ed e-tron SportbackIt was the turn of the sports sedan e-tron GT And media suv Q4 e-tron, followed shortly after by the Q4 e-tron Sportback.