The largest search for extraterrestrials in the universe has just ended. And she has an answer

They searched earnestly but in the end found nothing. A team of Australian researchers has analyzed billions of stars and 144 outer planets Known to look for signals of some kind. But the search ended in vain. no thing. No interesting effect. zero.

Three scientists have used the Murchison Widefield Array, a group of more than 4,000 spider-like antennas in the Western Australian desert, (to try) to hear strange “technical signatures” near the heart of the Milky Way. They kept these instruments focused on this region in space for more than seven hours, scanning broadcast signals at a frequency of 155MHz.

This huge set of antennas is already capable of picking up any low-frequency radio waves in space, which can also represent a kind of signal of intelligent life on other worlds. The Galactic Center (GC) has also been a prime target for astronomers searching for an intelligent alien life form in the universe. Due to the high concentration of stars, the hypothesis is that there is a possibility that some planets orbit them, and if some are habitable, they may contain a form of life capable of communicating with us.

Murchison Widefield Matrix Murchison Widefield Matrix

But the efforts, at least in this case (the study, published in the specialist journal Astronomical Society Publications in Australia, dated to the latter part of 2020), appear to have been unsuccessful. The new research is the fourth in a series of low-frequency studies of satellite broadcast signals. However, it was by far the most comprehensive and comprehensive. For example, the previous sky survey focused on only 38 exoplanets, observing the low-frequency signals for only two hours.

The new survey also included the 3.3 million stars that are part of The Galactic Nucleus Survey (GNS). Despite the huge range of observations, even this massive field of stars is only a drop in the cosmic ocean.” Hope left? The team writes in the investigation that the galactic center is also very “dusty,” which could obscure potential signals from this massive region of space.

