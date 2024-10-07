The largest company in Italy? It is in black. These are the sectors with the most violations – Turin News

Italy is a republic built on work, of course. but In black. Adding this clarification to our Constitution are the very data of our economy, the same data which attests, as if it were a corporation, to the undeclared labor. It will be the richest company in Italy.

According to Mediobanka Research CentreIn 2022, Shadow Economy Spa achieved “sales volume” 174 billion euros. Just for comparison, clearly visible In the chart aboveEni – the main Italian state-owned company – Cuba 135 billion euros, Enel 132. Stellantisa multinational company that, just to continue giving an order of magnitude, recorded revenues last year of 189 billion euros.

But where does this institution come from? Gang leaderIn construction or agriculture, with the long hands of criminal organizations, is the first answer that comes to mind. Instead, the proportion of illegal workers in agriculture, According to Istat data24.4%, while in construction 14.8%. Record inside the house, that is, for Housekeepers and caregiversThe percentage of illegal workers reaches 52.3%. The illegal workload translates into 37 billion euros Paid by Italian taxpayers.

He also faced the situation recently DL flowsprepared by the Council of Ministers, which provides for the entry of 165 thousand foreign workers into Italy (or, better, that many of them already appear here) in 2025, of which 11 thousand additional places for domestic workers and caregivers.