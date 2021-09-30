The Lamborghini Countach is one of the 30 most important cars in the United States

The 1979 Lamborghini County LP400 S is one of the top thirty cars of national importance in the United States. Chase No. 1121112 and exactly 40 years after the car’s release, in 1981 the car was the protagonist of the comedy film ‘The Cannonball Run’ (‘Crazy Race of America’ in Italian). Included in the National Historic Vehicle Register of Congress. To celebrate the historic moment, the Countess put on display this week inside a glass case at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., where the Lincoln Memorial and the George Washington Memorial are located.

From now on, all information about the car, its history, its 3D scanning and copies of all related documents will be kept in the Library of Congress, the oldest cultural institution in the United States, the official body of Congress. United States and the American National Library. When the comedy ‘The Cannonball Run’ came to the screen in June 1981 with a fantasy story based on a semi-racing race between the east and west coasts of the United States, some predicted its tremendous success in American clothing history. For the film, Hollywood screenwriters selected the best cars of the time, driven by talented actors such as Roger Moore, Burt Reynolds, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr. and Farah Fawcett.

The protagonist in the film and the winner of the competition, Countach LP400 S, mustard skin interior, frame 1121112 since 1979. Since the first scene was dedicated to her for more than 3 minutes, it was filmed in the eastern desert of Las Vegas and uses the sound of V12 and its 6 corporators as one of the protagonists of the Count film. In 1980 the owner, a friend of film director Hall Neetham, lent him to film it. For the film the car was replaced with a front wing, two driving lights, three antennas and 12 exhaust tubes.

All rights reserved