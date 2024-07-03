The Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess demo is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series

As announced during last night’s Capcom Next stream, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess Demo Available Now On PC, PS5, and Xbox Series, this free downloadable demo lets you preview the game before its launch on July 19.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is a new intellectual property from Capcom, which comes in the form of an action game with strategy elements and takes place in a fictional feudal Japan that Heavily drawn from Japanese mythology..

In the background Inspired by Monte CavocoIn the game we will find ourselves facing the Furies: creatures of darkness that emerge at night from the gates of Torii to corrupt the land, and which we will have to banish once and for all.