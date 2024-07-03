July 3, 2024

The Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess demo is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series

Gerald Bax July 3, 2024 2 min read

As announced during last night’s Capcom Next stream, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess Demo Available Now On PC, PS5, and Xbox Series, this free downloadable demo lets you preview the game before its launch on July 19.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is a new intellectual property from Capcom, which comes in the form of an action game with strategy elements and takes place in a fictional feudal Japan that Heavily drawn from Japanese mythology..

In the background Inspired by Monte CavocoIn the game we will find ourselves facing the Furies: creatures of darkness that emerge at night from the gates of Torii to corrupt the land, and which we will have to banish once and for all.

An unprecedented experience

Announced exactly one year ago, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is set to debut on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. July 19Which shows how Capcom has not lost the ability to create new experiences.

The demo can be downloaded from steam, Playstation Store H Xbox Storeallowing you to get an idea of ​​the adventure mechanics it promises to offer. Dynamic and stunning battlesIn keeping with the tradition of Osaka House productions.

Kunitsu-Gami’s job system adds some things too. Strategic elements Linked to potential cooperation with the villagers, they feature specific skills that we can exploit during our battles with the spirits.

While you wait for the launch, you can probably get an idea of ​​the game by taking a look at our review of Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess.

