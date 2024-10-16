Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Search
Sport

The Italians on the field today, October 16: Sinner participates in the Six Kings Slam tournament

By: Mirabelle Hunt

Date:

In addition to the two Italians this morning in Japan, two Italians in Stockholm and the world number one in the Saudi exhibition

Another day full of Italians was Wednesday October 16th. In addition to the two Italians on the field in Osaka in the morning, Lucia Bronzetti and Elisabetta Cocchiarito, today’s program includes two Italians who are in Stockholm: Matteo Berrettini Who will face Dominik Stricker in the second round as the second match from 2:00 pm on Central. Not before 6:00pm on the field instead Lorenzo Sonego Who faces No. 2 seed Casper Ruud.

However, today is also the start day of the Six Kings Slam tournament, a very rich exhibition in Saudi Arabia: at 6:30 pm he will head to the stadium Yannick Siner To face Daniil Medvedev, a match that will be followed by the match between Holger Röhn and Carlos Alcaraz.

Italian program Wednesday, October 16

  • Matteo Berrettini vs. Dominik Stricker [PR] – Second round ATP 250 Stockholm, second match from 2.00 pm on Central
  • Lorenzo Sonego v. Casper Ruud [2] – Round 2 ATP 250 Stockholm, not before 6.00pm at Central Station
  • Yannick Siner vs. Daniil Medvedev – Six Kings Slam quarter-finals (exhibition), 6.30pm
See also  When sport becomes a job
Previous article
Cessation of activities and four complaints

Popular

More like this

About us

News Net Nebraska is your go-to source for breaking news, in-depth analysis, and compelling stories. Our dedicated team of journalists brings you the latest updates from around the world, ensuring you stay informed and engaged. Trust us for unbiased reporting and insightful perspectives on the issues that matter most.

Latest News

Popular News

Popular News

© News Net Nebraska