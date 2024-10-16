The Italians on the field today, October 16: Sinner participates in the Six Kings Slam tournament

In addition to the two Italians this morning in Japan, two Italians in Stockholm and the world number one in the Saudi exhibition

Another day full of Italians was Wednesday October 16th. In addition to the two Italians on the field in Osaka in the morning, Lucia Bronzetti and Elisabetta Cocchiarito, today’s program includes two Italians who are in Stockholm: Matteo Berrettini Who will face Dominik Stricker in the second round as the second match from 2:00 pm on Central. Not before 6:00pm on the field instead Lorenzo Sonego Who faces No. 2 seed Casper Ruud.

However, today is also the start day of the Six Kings Slam tournament, a very rich exhibition in Saudi Arabia: at 6:30 pm he will head to the stadium Yannick Siner To face Daniil Medvedev, a match that will be followed by the match between Holger Röhn and Carlos Alcaraz.

Italian program Wednesday, October 16