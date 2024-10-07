The Italian Space Agency opens its doors to children of “Infinity 2”

Montegiorgio – Each flight is special in its own way, but there are some that are more special than others, such as the one that brought the children from the International Institute for Strategic Studies “Carlo Urbani” in Montegiorgio to Rome on September 27, 2024, guests of ASI and the Italian Space Agency.

The children of “Infinity 2” were welcomed by the school director, Professor Laura Dinazzi, the head of the office, Professor Loretta Lucioli, and the teachers Ettore Antolini, Matteo Braschi, Alessandro Staderini, Andrea Fabelloni and Chiara Vitale. A special welcome from the staff of ASI and Leonardo, the international industrial group that creates technological capabilities in the aviation sector, and project partners with CPM. Also with them are District President Michele Ortenzi, District Councilor Pizana Liberati and Marche District Aviation Group Officer Freda Paolella.

The children returned the project data and also received great appreciation from Samantha Cristoforetti who, in contact from the European Astronaut Center in Cologne, pointed out that the students of the Montegiorgio Scientific High School were the only high school in the world to independently develop and then launch a mission into the stratosphere full of experiments Scientific. An initiative that the scientific world needs, especially if these initiatives stem from the passion and work of new generations. In fact, the latter can bring the spirit of innovation needed to be competitive in this sector at the international level.

Three probes were sent into the stratosphere using hot air balloons. The project involved 35 students, 10 days of scientific exploration and at 4,353 kilometers, this was “Infinity 2”, a journey through the stunning Icelandic landscape that ended in a day of true glory at ASI. A dream place in the collective imagination of young people, which has become a reality for the students of Carlo Urbani.

After every arrival a new departure. This is the hope for these brave students and their brave and good teachers.