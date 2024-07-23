The Incense Burner Thinks Big: From Fire to Black Holes

Rovigo – After fire, the secrets of the universe. In fact, another piece of what will be a censer is making progress, and that is the new comet laboratory, Einstein Telescope Coating Materials, which means “Einstein Telescope Coating Materials”. In practical terms, the place where advanced optical materials will be studied that will be used in the Einstein Telescope project will be studied. One of the major European research projects with a scientific impact at a global level. Italy is a candidate to host it in Sardinia in the area of ​​the abandoned mine of Sous Inatus.

It is the telescope that was demonstrated by the University of Padua and the National Institute of Nuclear Physics. Badono will be able to “listen” to gravitational waves generated by extremely violent cosmic phenomena, dating back to the Big Bang and at unimaginable distances, even to the edges of the visible universe. It is dedicated to Albert Einstein, who was the first to postulate the existence of these gravitational waves, as a result of his theory of general relativity. “Gravitational waves, as he explains, are as if they were the sound, or echo, of the most extreme astrophysical events that occur in the universe, such as the merger of black holes or neutron stars, or supernova explosions.”

What does the incense burner have to do with it? Well, this lab, which is being used to build the world’s most advanced space-scanning instrument, capable of observing a volume of the universe at least a thousand times larger than current second-generation instruments, will be built directly on the former exhibition area. It was already announced at the end of last year, but now it is the Campodarsego company Ruffato Mario Srl that updates with important news: “A new tender has been won in the Rovigo area – writes the company – these are the expansion works of the Laboratory of Comet Analysis – University of Padua (coating materials for the Einstein telescope) in Pavilion 15 of the Rovigo evaporator complex, commissioned by the Cassa di Risparmio di Padova e Rovigo Foundation. We will take care of the creation of the new offices on two levels within the existing multi-purpose building. More specifically, a new metal mezzanine of approximately 187 square meters per floor will be inserted, located in the northern part of the building. Furthermore, we will create a vertical connection to access the two new offices, toilets and three warehouses on the first floor, as well as the exhibition in front of the building. It is expected that when the laboratory is fully operational, it will have 6/8 new operators: researchers, doctoral students and technicians”.

The funds for the construction of the comet were allocated to the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Padua. It is worth nearly 2 million euros in addition to more than 800 thousand euros managed by Infn.

Exactly one week ago the Fire Reaction Lab opened. Now the steps forward for the Comet Laboratory. All according to the plan to transform the former sugar factory, which during Covid also served as a vaccination center, from a “pure” exhibition area into a research and innovation center launched in 2021 under the agreement signed by the Cariparu Foundation of the province. The Municipality of Rovigo, the Chamber of Commerce and Industries. An area studied to become an “innovative environment inspired by the campus environment”.

The foundation notes that the initial development plan “envisions the consolidation of the company and the re-operation of this important and historic complex in the post-industrial phase, In order to create a modern center for innovation, training and culture. A path that includes strengthening existing activities and creating new spaces and opportunities for the professionalization of educational initiatives, business incubators/accelerators and certification laboratories, with the possibility of hosting technologically advanced companies. All this with the aim of creating an innovation ecosystem capable of stimulating the creation of new entrepreneurial initiatives and involving young people. Thanks to the new institutional structure, Censer is in a position to face a major investment and an exceptional maintenance plan, totaling more than 14 million euros in the period 2022-2025 for: the purchase of real estate (4 million euros), the commissioning of the safety of the complex (2.5 million euros), the redevelopment of the neighborhood (4 million euros) and green interventions (4 million euros).