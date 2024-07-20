The impact of the global IT failure on Malpensa





As is the case in all airports in the world. It was also a very complicated day at Milan Malpensa, due to an IT failure that affected airports and airlines, especially in the United States.

We’ve been talking about problems all day since morning (here), but now it’s possible. Provide a comprehensive picture of the situation:All in Malpensa Nearly twenty flights have been cancelled.Which means thousands of passengers were left stranded.

I Airport systems continued to operate normally.the Difficulties are associated with individual companies.

The biggest impact was on flights to and from the United States, Where the mass was complete at a certain point: Three Delta flights and one United flight from Malpensa have been canceled, While all arrivals have been cancelled.

More cancellations – Related to the IT problem – in Malpensa concerned Turkish Airlines, EasyJet, Ryanair and Wizz Air.

The bulk of cancellations are in the morning hours.

At 2.30pm, the crisis committee met to manage the problems, which included passenger queues as well as the management of “overcrowded” aircraft stands due to aircraft remaining on the ground.

At Milan’s other airport, Linate, the impact was mainly on ITA Airlines.The company said in a note that despite the widespread problem in IT systems around the world, the systems “continued to function properly thanks to backup solutions” but its network “was affected by the strong restrictions on air traffic in Europe and the problems experienced by some of the airports it operates at.” 26 flights were cancelled in Linate, and in Rome Fiumicino 34.

Another airport that has seen many cancellations to and from the USA is Naples Capodichino550 passengers were stranded.

2,850 flights cancelled worldwide

Worldwide, more than 2,850 flights were cancelled due to the IT outage. The airports with the most cancellations and delays were Shenzhen in China, Amsterdam in the Netherlands (the hub for Air France-KLM) and Atlanta in the United States.

This time-lapse animation, based on screenshots taken by Flightradar, shows the stop after midnight in the USA: