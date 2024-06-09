The Houthis would have launched missiles invisible to radar against Israel

The Houthis in Yemen announced for the first time an attack on Israel in coordination with their allies in Iraq, specifically the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella organization for Shiite paramilitary groups linked to Iran. The attack could also have included a new type of missile, the “Palestine”, with unique and technologically advanced characteristics.

The leader of the Yemeni Houthi militia, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, announced today, Thursday: “Our military forces began coordinated operations today with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, and carried out a major operation towards the port of Haifa.”

“The Yemeni Armed Forces carried out two military operations in coordination with the Iraqi Islamic Resistance. A Houthi military statement said that the first targeted two ships carrying military equipment in the port of Haifa.

Footage of the Palestinian ballistic missile launch. The new ballistic missile in Yemen

However, the Israeli army quickly issued a statement denying that there had been a successful attack on the port of Haifa, located in the north of the country.

Reaching Haifa would have been a major achievement in the long run, but there is no evidence of that yet.

Iraqi militants allied with Tehran have carried out several attempts to carry out drone or missile operations against Israel since October 7, and the projectiles are often intercepted as soon as they approach Israeli airspace.

The Houthis also fired missiles at southern Israel, which either fell in the desert or were intercepted by the country’s large anti-aircraft capabilities.

The Houthis in Yemen currently claim to have carried out the following operations in the Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and Mediterranean Sea in the past 30 days alone:

They launched 91 ballistic missiles

38 operations against ships

The Houthis said they had already fired the new “Palestine” missile on Monday at the port of Eilat, south of the Gulf of Aqaba in Israel. According to the description and some details Dell Associated Press:

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have unveiled a new solid-fuel missile in their arsenal that resembles some aspects of a missile previously displayed by Iran and which Tehran described as capable of flying at hypersonic speeds.

…Footage released by the Houthis late Wednesday shows Palestine being lifted into what appears to be a mobile launch pad and rising rapidly into the air with plumes of white smoke billowing from its engine. White smoke is common in solid-propellant rockets.

There is widespread suspicion that the Houthis obtained the technology or even the entire missile and its components from Iran. There also remain deep doubts about whether the Houthis actually possess hypersonic missiles capable of evading radar.



