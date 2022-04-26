April 26, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

CHIELLINI a SKY: "Storia con la Juve non finirà mai. Prima vengono quarto posto e Coppa Italia, poi valuterò futuro"

“The history with Juventus will never end. Fourth place will come first and the Italian Cup, then I will establish the future”

Mirabelle Hunt April 26, 2022 1 min read

Giorgio Chiellini commented on the victory in Reggio Emilia on Sky Sports: “It was important to win, to play a mature game. Now it is important to secure fourth place, and then maybe try to get as high as possible. A good closing will help to start better .. next year .. the place we deserve is .. we have character, this team when it comes down brings pride but we have to do it even before we throw the slap .. we have room to grow, otherwise we will not be fourth.”


Why this place you deserve?
“For what we showed on the pitch. We could have done more, the growth path was important but the ranking reflects what you see and what is right. The ambition of this team is to win, we must not be complacent, never stop trying to achieve success. We left something on the way but the ambition must be to win.”


The feeling is that the story with Juventus is over.
“It never ends, of course I have to do some assessments with my family too, but the fourth place comes first and the Italian Cup. Then I will think about the rest. Last year I renewed after the European Championship, I live a calm and happy day. But calmly.”



See also  A championship like any other.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

MotoGP, World Championship without a master: short standings, even Bagnaia and Marquez in the race

April 25, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

“In front of Leicester I will show what I learned in Italy. We can beat anyone”

April 25, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Orsini rejoices: “I am a fighter, I have defeated my enemies.”

April 25, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

1 min read

The United States and Trump are guilty of contempt of court

April 26, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Don’t do this without a prescription

April 26, 2022 Karen Hines
6 min read

“The Famous Island 2022”, the story of the eleventh episode

April 26, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

How to set up your own home gym in three simple steps

April 26, 2022 Karen Hines