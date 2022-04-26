“The history with Juventus will never end. Fourth place will come first and the Italian Cup, then I will establish the future”

Giorgio Chiellini commented on the victory in Reggio Emilia on Sky Sports: “It was important to win, to play a mature game. Now it is important to secure fourth place, and then maybe try to get as high as possible. A good closing will help to start better .. next year .. the place we deserve is .. we have character, this team when it comes down brings pride but we have to do it even before we throw the slap .. we have room to grow, otherwise we will not be fourth.”





Why this place you deserve?

“For what we showed on the pitch. We could have done more, the growth path was important but the ranking reflects what you see and what is right. The ambition of this team is to win, we must not be complacent, never stop trying to achieve success. We left something on the way but the ambition must be to win.”





The feeling is that the story with Juventus is over.

“It never ends, of course I have to do some assessments with my family too, but the fourth place comes first and the Italian Cup. Then I will think about the rest. Last year I renewed after the European Championship, I live a calm and happy day. But calmly.”





