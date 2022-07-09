The high pressure of the Azores changes the scenario on Saturday and Sunday, let’s see the forecast »ILMETEO.it

Weekend weather: Azores high pressure changes the scenario on Saturday and Sunday, let’s see the forecast

Weekend weather forecastAll confirmed: During the weekend the weather scenario will change dramatically at the European level. After the intense heat of the past few weeks and the intense storm on Thursday 7, it’s back to the front Anticyclone from the AzoresThe traditional travel companion in Italian summer until 10/15 years ago.

between Saturday 9 And the Sunday 10 July So we will be able to enjoy a more “normal” climatic respite, waiting for a new eruption that will not be long.

Taking a look at the overall overall picture, it clearly appears at the beginning of the weekend There will be a turning point At the European level:ocean cyclone Which, in fact, will, at least temporarily, replace his more oppressive African “relative”. Hence the high-pressure protagonist’s resurgence in Italian summers past, long after, from the Atlantic, with its maximum pressure averaging near the Azores (hence its name), usually stretched to embrace Central-Western Europe.

He’ll feel the effects from then on Saturday 9 When we have stable and sunny weather conditions across the country, as well as temperatures in line with seasonal averages or a little higher at most. And therefore, yes hotAnd the But without excess And undisturbed by the heat, as in recent weeks, marked by the advance of a sub-Saharan cyclone. Sharon.

In the south, especially on the slopes of the Adriatic and Ionian, expect lively and radiant ventilation from the northern quadrants, further easing the temperatures.

Azores high pressure will keep us there on Sunday 10 Ensuring near-total stability of the atmosphere with the sun and temperatures largely in line with the time period: maximum peaks are expected 28/32°C In the main locations in the center and north, even a few degrees lower on the Adriatic side and in the south where we will encounter winds with gusts of wind Tramontana up to 50 km / h; Finally, the heat is also tolerable on the two main islands, where maximum temperatures are expected to reach 30°C during the hottest hours. Few clouds are expected between afternoon and evening in Treveneto and the Lower Central Tyrrhenian region, but with little or no risk of precipitation.

