The heavy legacy of the Lamorians: 80,000 immigrants landed in 2022

The change of guard in the Ministry of the Interior imposed a series of arguments, but, above all, it forced the new owner to draw up the necessary budgets to understand how we will have to move from here on. Today, the first National Committee for Public Order and Public Safety began under the chairmanship of the Minister Matteo Pentidosi, where the latest administration figures in terms of immigrants were presented to the minister. Extraordinary numbers, which without pressure in the coming weeks will lead Italy to exceed 100,000 units by the end of the year.
“From the beginning of 2022 until October 26 they arrived in Italy 79,647 immigrantsafter 2044 decline occurred, an increase of 50.78% over the same period in 2021“, as stated in a memorandum issued by the Ministry of the Interior. By analyzing the flows, it is clear that”The increase is largely attributable to increased arrivals from Libya, Tunisia and Turkey, the main countries where migrants leave. With specific reference to Libya, continued internal instability is a critical component of the growth of the migration campaign“.
There was an increase of more than 75% from LibyaBut also from Tunisia there is an increase of about 26% compared to last year. The flow from Turkey is steady, registering an increase of 43.02% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period last year. There is a slight decrease in the flow of migration from Algeria, directed almost exclusively to Sardinia, with a decrease, as of October 26, of 7.12% compared to the same period in 2021.
In the face of these numbers, there was a noticeable need to put an end to the erratic flows. “There was a common need to launch initiatives at the European level and in the countries of origin and transit of migrants for a joint management of the migration phenomenon that would allow the management of flows by promoting Legal Entry Channelswhich, when distributing quotas for individual countries, take into account the commitment they have made in the fight against illegal immigration“, reads a note from the Ministry of Interior. The ministry also announced that a small table will soon be held to translate the information obtained this morning into operational indicators.
