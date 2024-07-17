The heart match, from Conte to Renzi, from Schlein to La Rossa: very broad agreements on the pitch in L’Aquila

“I’m a little rusty but I’ll do my best.” Democratic Party Secretary Eli Schlein, Shortly before he took to the field, he made it clear that athletic performance costs more than campaigning. Also for her, she is also a former soccer player and will play in attack tonight. But for a good cause we do this and more. For example, you can squat in shorts, a shirt and shoes next to him Gaspari and La Rossa For politicians and singers Partita del Cuore in L’Aquila.







(Ansa)

Six thousand people – including two thousand financiers – gathered at the stadium to see his impact.

Here are Italian politicians, in a bipartisan line-up, ready to compete for the ball against the national singing team.







(Ansa)

The team is led by Senate President Ignazio La Russa – who boldly compares himself to Auronzo Canna, the legendary football coach who played for Lino Banfi in the 1980s – and his colleague. Pier Ferdinando Cassini. Captain Head of the Chamber Lorenzo FontanaThe government provides most of the defenders: there is the Minister of Economy. Giancarlo Giorgetti (The second gatekeeper is the Undersecretary of the Ministry. Luigi Dermo) and Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Policies Maria Teresa BellucciUndersecretaries are also in the field. Alberto Parachini and Alessandro Morelli.

While at a pregame event, La Russa, wearing his jersey, saw a penalty kick saved by none other than Angelo Bonelli, the Democratic Senate president. Francesco BocciaThe centre-forward heralds wide-ranging football agreements: “The maximum possible unity for a noble cause. When these initiatives are made, there are no political differences.” And it doesn’t matter if tomorrow is another day “when we return to division in parliament.”







(Ansa)

Meanwhile, Captain Fontana notes that it is “easier to manage this national team” than to manage the House of Representatives, and scoffs at the idea of ​​“a very wide field in which we will have to try to control everything.” Jokes before the start of the match are lost. Also Matteo Renzi He was immortalized in the locker room with his arch enemy. Giuseppe ConteHe couldn’t resist: “These three shots are three budget adjustments,” he told Giorgetti during the warm-up.

In the team they stand out: Maurizio Gaspari, Ada Lopreato, Lucio Malan, Luca Berondini, Lesia RonzulliAnna Askani, Angelo BonelliChiara Braga, Alessandro Cattaneo, Giuseppe Conti forward with Schlein, Marco FurfaroMaria Grazia Di Maggio, Leonardo Dono, Nicola Fratoianni (who injured his knee in the last few bars and was carried off on a cuff. He had just finished saying: “Let’s hope no one gets hurt tonight, especially those like me who haven’t trained well”), Ettore Licheri, Maurizio LupiLuigi Maratin, Jacopo Moroni, Giorgio MolliAndrea Bellesini, Laura Raffetto, Matteo Ricchetti.







(Ansa)

On the other side of the field is the coach. The Bano Form a team where they play among others. Riccardo Coccianti, Rita Pavone, Paolo Valesi, Edoardo Benato, Simone Cristici, Amara, Enrico Ruggeri, Rocco Hunt.

(Spoiler) The game ended in a 7-7 draw as it should have. The politicians are back, thanks to Massimo Oddoa former great footballer, 2006 World Champion, who replaced Maurizio Gasparri.

The proceeds from the tickets for the charity meeting will be used to support the Bambino Gesu Children’s Hospital in Rome to receive patients’ families and the Pediatric Department of the San Salvatore Hospital in L’Aquila to purchase a pediatric ultrasound machine. The Emergency Room and Pediatric Clinics of the San Salvatore Hospital in L’Aquila. Donations can be made by sending an SMS to 45585, writing “Donate”.

The match will be broadcast tomorrow, Wednesday 16 July, on Rai1 at 9.15 p.m. Meanwhile, on the official website of the Senate, it is possible to admire its president La Russa explaining the game plans before the start of the match.