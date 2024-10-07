“The health situation is catastrophic”

Atissa. “From the meeting of mayors of the local health authority that I attended this morning, the concern of the regions regarding the state of health care seems increasingly clear and tangible. It is true that the local health authority in the district of Chieti is underfunded by the Marsilio council, but this does not justify the failure of Sechele Administration The current conflict between the Chieti Local Health Authority, whose management has been confirmed by the regional government and the executive, over the reasons for the large deficit recorded by that authority and other local health authorities, is only the most visible manifestation of institutional inadequacy It solves very serious health care problems, as evidenced by the data: performance and services are decreasing, the costs of negative mobility and waiting lists are rising, and future scenarios speak of a growing deficit that will lead to the absence of effective and efficient treatments,” to a new Commission, which in fact already exists With significant cuts in services and rights,” said Democratic Party group leader Silvio Paolucci at the meeting held in Atessa between the Select Committee of Mayors of Local Health Authorities and the Assembly of Municipalities of the Province of Chieti.

“The numbers are catastrophic, and the lives of people in emergency rooms, who are forced to seek treatment elsewhere or not receive treatment at all, prove this – points out a representative of the police department – as attested by the alarming findings of the network of emergency rooms in The interior regions and the reaction to the series of failed governance in the era of Marsilio The view of the mayors is legitimate and understandable because the disadvantages caused by the cuts are already evident in the regions The impact of the liabilities is sad and clear, and what is currently needed to prevent the residents of Abruzzo from finding a private health care system Their problem again is a solution capable of returning the citizen to the center of the health care system.