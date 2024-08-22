The Greatest Horror Game Ever Is Back: Here’s The New Trailer

The new trailer for the biggest horror game ever was released recently and it’s finally back.

Horror has always been a widely used genre in entertainment products. It is also evident in video games: since the first home consoles were developed, developers have created horror-themed titles even if at present only two epics are considered the mainstays of this genre, even if they are completely different between them.

On the one hand there is clearly Resident Evil saga developed by Capcom Which is placed within the survival horror subgenre since within Shinji Mikami’s titles, you not only have to explore and solve puzzles, but also resist the advance of hordes of enemies; while on the other hand we have an epic Silent Hill in Konami Which is alternatively referred to as psychological horror.

The Silent Hill saga, unlike the Resident Evil saga, had a period of emptiness after the release of the first chapters between the late 1990s and early 2000s, but it seems that recently rebirth experienceThe series is back and has been airing for the past few days as well. New trailer for Silent Hill 2 remake Which will be published later this year.

Silent Hill 2 Remake Shows Off in New Trailer: Release Now Very Close

The final chapter in the main Silent Hill series dates back to 2012, i.e. RainfallAnd from that moment the epic stopped: 12 years have passed since that moment and after a long period of silence the news that all fans of the Konami series were waiting for finally arrived: A new chapter in business Although the release date has not been announced yet.

Waiting for what should be called “Silent Hill FFans of the greatest psychological horror epic ever were able to enjoy the return of the series with two spin-off parts, namely: Ascend H SMSand above all with Silent Hill 2 Remake which will arrive On October 8th, it will be available on PC and PlayStation 5..

The game’s first gameplay was shown at State of Play last February, which sparked a lot of criticism: players took to social media to stress that the technical and graphical aspects of the game did not live up to expectations, and attacked the game’s developers Bloober Team for changing the face of the protagonist.

However, Bloober Team has promised to release a complete and much improved game compared to the one shown off last February and in the meantime New trailer released Where an in-depth look at the plot of Silent Hill 2 was shown.