The Great Snow Reappears, The Great Snowfall on January 9th and 10th! Just a hypothesis or a fact? We tell you the truth »ILMETEO.it

Weather: Big return for snow, great snowfall on January 9th and 10th! Just a hypothesis or a fact, we tell you the truth

Snow vortex January 9-10, temperature map at 850hP about 1300/1500mIt wouldn’t be surprising, we’re in January!

The European Weather Center ECMWF, a reference point for meteorologists from around the world, in its latest update has highlighted the formation for January 9-10, 2022 that honestly seems to us much more than a hypothesis: following those regressions of frozen air already expected starting from Befana, after an abrupt general cooling of most of the European chessboard, around Sunday 9 January, the turbulence of the Atlantic caused by the northern currents descending into the Mediterranean and entering the Rhone Valley will create a winter cyclonic vortex which, due to lower temperatures, can That only leads to heavy snowfall, even on the plains They can exceptionally take an exceptionally Big Snow figure between Sunday 9 and Monday 10 on Valpadana and also in Tuscany and Umbria.

The truth is, it wouldn’t be surprising if what is today becomes little more than a hypothesis a reality. Snow storm expected from January 9-10, precipitation map in 6 hours Snow forecast January 9-10, 2022 also in the plains, snow maps in 6 hours in cm