January 3, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The Great Snow Reappears, The Great Snowfall on January 9th and 10th! Just a hypothesis or a fact? We tell you the truth »ILMETEO.it

Karen Hines January 3, 2022 1 min read

Weather: Big return for snow, great snowfall on January 9th and 10th! Just a hypothesis or a fact, we tell you the truth

Snow vortex January 9-10, temperature map at 850hP about 1300/1500mIt wouldn’t be surprising, we’re in January!

The European Weather Center ECMWF, a reference point for meteorologists from around the world, in its latest update has highlighted the formation for January 9-10, 2022 that honestly seems to us much more than a hypothesis: following those regressions of frozen air already expected starting from Befana, after an abrupt general cooling of most of the European chessboard, around Sunday 9 January, the turbulence of the Atlantic caused by the northern currents descending into the Mediterranean and entering the Rhone Valley will create a winter cyclonic vortex which, due to lower temperatures, can That only leads to heavy snowfall, even on the plains They can exceptionally take an exceptionally Big Snow figure between Sunday 9 and Monday 10 on Valpadana and also in Tuscany and Umbria.

The truth is, it wouldn’t be surprising if what is today becomes little more than a hypothesis a reality. Snow storm expected from January 9-10, precipitation map in 6 hours Snow storm expected from January 9-10, precipitation map in 6 hours Snow forecast January 9-10, 2022 also in the plains, snow maps in 6 hours in cmSnow forecast January 9-10, 2022 also in the plains, snow maps in 6 hours in cm

See also  Pay close attention to this small insect that carries disease in the summer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

How to start this habit in a very easy way that will ward off strokes and heart attacks and help get rid of calories and fat

January 2, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

NASA Takes a BREAK in JWST Application After Extending Sunscreen

January 2, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Celebrating the New Year in space has become one of the most difficult challenges of all

January 2, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

4 min read

Covid, In the UK it is mandatory to wear a mask at school. Israel: “Fourth dose over 60 seconds after 4 months of booster dose.” France meeting to assess basic services

January 3, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

They are searching for the missing four

January 3, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Funds on current accounts, new taxes arrive

January 3, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Did Barrow smoke a joint at GF VIP? / Sophie and Mirjana “confirmed” the slip, is the gate open?

January 3, 2022 Lorelei Reese