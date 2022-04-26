The Gray Man, the first pictures of the Netflix movie with Ryan Gosling, Chris Evas and Ana De Armas

“gray manThe movie is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo With Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas Will appear Netflix from July 22 And in the cinemas of his choice July 13 .

The Gray Man is an agent of CIA Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), also known as Sierra Six. Kidnapped from a federal prison and recruited by his manager, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was formerly a licensed mercenary from a highly qualified agency. But now the situation has changed and the goal is Six, who is being hunted around the world by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), an ex-CIA agent, who will stop at nothing to eliminate him. Agent Danny Miranda (Ana de Armas) stands by her side. He will need it.

Gray man, plot and cast

Ryan Gosling is the Gray Man and Chris Evans is his psychological antagonist in the thriller he produced Netflix / AGBODirected by Anthony and Joe Russo with Ana de Armas, Reggie Jane Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Danush, Wagner Moura and Alfred Woodard. Based on the novel The Gray Man by Mark Greene, Joe Russo, Christopher Marcus, and Stephen McFeely made the script. The producers are Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirshenbaum, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike LaRoca and Chris Castaldi. The executive producers are Patrick Newall, Christopher Marcus, Stephen McFeely, Jake Aust, Angela Russo Outstat, Jeff Haley, Zach Roth, and Palak Patel.