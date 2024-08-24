The grand finale of La Notte della Taranta arrives. Guests: Giulier, Angelina Mango and Gaia

On the evening of August 24, at the end of the traditional tour around Puglia, La Notte della Taranta is about to end with a concert in Melpignano. Over the years, the event has evolved significantly, the product of the ideas of Maurizio Ajaminoni, professor of ethnomusicology at the University of Florence, and Gianfranco Salvatore, musicologist and music critic. In fact, at the beginning, in 1998, the festival was not supposed to be what it is today, but rather a kind of great, themed evening, celebrating the sounds of the Salento tradition. However, it has ended up becoming one of the most important events in the European lyrical music calendar.

Heroes

Maestro Concertatore for the 2024 edition: Pablo Miguel Lombrone Capalbo, also known as Chaplo, one of the most important figures in the Italian urban scene, which represents an openness, unusual for the Notte della Taranta, towards the new that is advancing. A step also confirmed by the guests of honor of the evening, Giolier, pearl of the Neapolitan rap scene, especially after the second place at the Sanremo Festival won by the public by a landslide. She won by a landslide at the expense of those who had already won it: Angelina Mango, another guest of the event, who returned, after the Ligurian event, with an excellent impression with La noia, at the Eurovision Song Contest. Then Gaia, a very interesting choice and very linked to the musical theme of the festival, since she is half Brazilian, a half that she has always kept alive in her productions. And then, a wonderful little gem, Jude Siti, a Nigerian girl, a purely exciting spiritual talent. This year the event will be broadcast live for the first time on Rai 3 and will be hosted by Emma Stockolma.

