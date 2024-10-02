The Google Pixel 9a will be available in four different colours

Just a few hours ago we stopped by with the first renders of the Google Pixel 9a, which highlighted a completely different design compared to previous generations of the smartphone. In the last few hours, in particular, interesting new details have emerged regarding… Google Pixel 9a phone colors : Let’s discover it together in detail.

Google Pixel 9a: Available colors

Based on what appeared from the leak in the past few hours, the Google Pixel 9a phone will be available in four colors in a row, which will respectively include shades. Porcelain e Obsidian. But this year there will be a big difference in colors patience e bay Which will make room for Peony e iris. The peony color will be quite similar to what we saw a few weeks ago on the Google Pixel 9 series, which has the same hue among the various options, while the iris color will likely be the same. Between blue and violet.

Google Pixel 9a camera module

As we saw in the first renders leaked in the past few hours, the Google Pixel 9a will offer fundamental differences, to say the least, compared to the previous Google Pixel 8a, which was released last May, with… The camera unit was completely flipped overalmost completely removing the characteristic bump of the new models. The new smartphone from Google will be measured in a row Height 154 mm and width 73 mmTherefore, it is longer and wider than the previous model. The sides will be flatWhich refers to the design of the remaining models belonging to the Google Pixel 9 series.