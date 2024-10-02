Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Search
Tech

The Google Pixel 9a will be available in four different colours

By: Gerald Bax

Date:

Just a few hours ago we stopped by with the first renders of the Google Pixel 9a, which highlighted a completely different design compared to previous generations of the smartphone. In the last few hours, in particular, interesting new details have emerged regarding… Google Pixel 9a phone colors: Let’s discover it together in detail.

Google Pixel 9a: Available colors

Based on what appeared from the leak in the past few hours, the Google Pixel 9a phone will be available in four colors in a row, which will respectively include shades. Porcelain e Obsidian. But this year there will be a big difference in colors patience e bay Which will make room for Peony e iris. The peony color will be quite similar to what we saw a few weeks ago on the Google Pixel 9 series, which has the same hue among the various options, while the iris color will likely be the same. Between blue and violet.

Google Pixel 9a camera module

As we saw in the first renders leaked in the past few hours, the Google Pixel 9a will offer fundamental differences, to say the least, compared to the previous Google Pixel 8a, which was released last May, with… The camera unit was completely flipped overalmost completely removing the characteristic bump of the new models. The new smartphone from Google will be measured in a row Height 154 mm and width 73 mmTherefore, it is longer and wider than the previous model. The sides will be flatWhich refers to the design of the remaining models belonging to the Google Pixel 9 series.

See also  Voyager 1 probe reaches 45 years old, mission record - space and astronomy

Google Pixel 9a: possible release period

At the moment, we do not know a specific release period for the Google Pixel 9a, although we are sure that it will see the light throughout the year. The first months of 2025Maybe a Maggio. It is clear at the moment that these are just random and reckless rumours, which should find official confirmation (or possible denial) by the Californian company.

Google Pixel 9a
Google Pixel 9a

So we just have to wait for more updates on this matter Googlewhich we are sure will arrive soon within the next few months.

Previous article
The Subaru Forester ranks sixth

Popular

More like this

The Subaru Forester ranks sixth

Karen Hines Karen Hines -
Important legacy - It has already been launched in...

“With this money we pay for gasoline for the trip.”

Lorelei Reese Lorelei Reese -

Discovery of never-before-seen polygonal structures buried on Mars

Karen Hines Karen Hines -
This discovery was possible thanks to the Chinese Zhurong...

Champions League – Bayer Leverkusen – Milan 1-0 – Serie A

Mirabelle Hunt Mirabelle Hunt -

About us

News Net Nebraska is your go-to source for breaking news, in-depth analysis, and compelling stories. Our dedicated team of journalists brings you the latest updates from around the world, ensuring you stay informed and engaged. Trust us for unbiased reporting and insightful perspectives on the issues that matter most.

Latest News

The Subaru Forester ranks sixth

Economy 0
Important legacy - It has already been launched in...

“With this money we pay for gasoline for the trip.”

Entertainment 0

Discovery of never-before-seen polygonal structures buried on Mars

Science 0
This discovery was possible thanks to the Chinese Zhurong...

Popular News

The Subaru Forester ranks sixth

Economy 0
Important legacy - It has already been launched in...

“With this money we pay for gasoline for the trip.”

Entertainment 0

Discovery of never-before-seen polygonal structures buried on Mars

Science 0
This discovery was possible thanks to the Chinese Zhurong...

Popular News

© News Net Nebraska