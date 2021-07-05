The gold cup was forced to be confiscated by Cuba. The United States did not issue a visa to the national team

The challenge between Cuba and French Guiana is valid for the first day of the Gold Cup, as the Caribbean island national team could not fly to the United States and the challenge must have been played at Fort Lauderdale. The reason why French Guiana went to the next round, where they will face Trinidad and Tobago and win the table
Concoff says the reason Cuban athletes who traveled to Nicaragua missed the trip was linked to health reasons. In fact, Cuba may not have obtained the required visas because it does not comply with the COVID-19 protocol, but the restructuring of Cuban leaders is different. Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez Barrilla On his Twitter profile, he wrote: “The US government cannot justify the delay in issuing visas to the Cuban team preparing to participate in the Gold Cup, for which a third country (Nicaragua et al.) Has applied in advance.
Sad on the part of the star as well O’Neill Hernandez, Who plays in Norwich, took to Twitter: “We trained for a whole month preparing for the Gold Cup. Concoff? “.
The US government could not justify the visa delay for the Cuban football team, which was preparing to participate in the Gold Cup and had already processed its application in a third country.
The siege is hurting the Cuban people OnConcacaf And sports make dreams frustrating. https://t.co/3ecxyD9It1
– Bruno RguezP July 3, 2021
We trained for a month Old Gold Cup In # USA Game Today at 7 p.m. # Miami We are all still sitting in the hotel here # Nicaragua For visas for certain players. Our competitors are all there, how is it possible that we are not OnConcacaf ?
– O’Neill Hernandez (O’Neill Hernandez 23) July 3, 2021
More Stories
Congratulations guys, the American dream is being renewed
The extreme chic hypocrisy of those who teach the lesson to those who work
Mayor of Bettenasko: “We are waiting for Valerio, my condolences to the families of the two girls”