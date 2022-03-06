The German Embassy in South Africa told the Russian Embassy: “Are you fighting Nazism in Ukraine? Not so, unfortunately we are experts on Nazism”

Question and answer away Twitter Among the Russian Embassy in South Africa And the German counterpart, always in the country. And the two diplomatic representatives clashed with tweets about the concept of “De-Nazification“We have received a large number of messages of solidarity from South Africa, individuals and organizations – wrote the Moscow Embassy in Pretoria – we appreciate your support and are glad that you have decided to stay with us today, when Russialike 80 years old, he is fighting Nazism in Ukraine. ”

Immediate response from the German acting equivalent who began with the tweet saying “I can’t be silent about this”. “He is very sarcastic – he explains the embassy (this one too) located in Pretoria What Russia is doing in Ukraine is slaughtering innocent children, women and men for their own benefit. This is definitely not “fighting Nazism”. Shame on those who espouse this idea (unfortunately, we are somewhat experts on Nazism).”

Sorry, but we can’t stay silent about this, it’s just too sarcastic. what ???????? does in ??????? He is slaughtering innocent children, women and men for his own benefit. It’s definitely not “fighting Nazism”. Shame on anyone who falls for this. (Unfortunately, we are somewhat of a Nazi expert.) – Germany in SA (GermanEmbassySA) March 5, 2022

The response received a huge number of likes, much more than the original tweet. More than 110,000 people put a little heart on the German embassy’s message, while a tweet was received from the Russian embassy Just over 20,000 likes. There have also been thousands of comments on acting in Berlin. Among these is also a new counter-response, this time from the Russian Embassy in United kingdom Who took the word “unfortunately” used by the Germans, wrote: “Unfortunately, Germany has remained silent all these eight years. Where have you been, experts? What you should have felt sorry for was that you were unable to persuade Ukraine to implement the Minsk agreements and to participate in the negotiations With Donetsk and Lugansk, as foreseen in the agreements. ”