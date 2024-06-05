June 5, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The Gemini app arrives in Italy for Android and iOS and replaces Google Assistant

The Gemini app arrives in Italy for Android and iOS and replaces Google Assistant

Gerald Bax June 5, 2024 2 min read

The generated artificial intelligence application Google Gemini arrives in Europe and therefore also in Italy for Android and iOS. However, on iPhones, it will actually be integrated into the Google app.

The Gemini smartphone app was launched in February this year, but Europe and the UK had to wait a few more months for it to become available in their markets as well.

Gemini Advance is Google’s answer to ChatGPT: you can try it right away, but after that it becomes paid. Goodbye cool

Go to more information

On Android, you can get Gemini By downloading the application from the Play Storeor by activating the specified option within Google Assistant (Digital Assistants/Choose between Gemini and Google Assistant).

If you choose Gemini instead of Assistant, by saying “Ok, Google” or by holding down the phone’s power button (for those who have this shortcut set) The generative AI will wake up and will also respond to requests verbally.

The app also allows you to ask questions (write prompts), as is already done with Gemini via the browser Upload images to get specific answers to the attached image.

As an assistant, Gemini can create or edit timers and alarms, and set reminders and calendar events. Initiate calls, send and read messages. Control your device, such as turning on the flashlight, managing Bluetooth activation, or opening an app. It can also perform smart home functions.

In the future, it will be able to manage media service providers directly, for example to start podcast playback or stream audio from third-party applications; It will then have the ability to initiate routines and translate conversations via Interpreter mode, which for now remains a feature of the old Google Assistant.

See also  Microsoft has stopped supporting several CPUs: any PCs running Windows 11 won't run on them anymore

On iOS, as mentioned, Gemini will arrive in the Google app. However, we will have to wait a few weeks, The company says. After the update, within the application there will be a Gemini button represented by a star icon through which the artificial intelligence will be awakened.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance receives a very high rating in the first international review

June 5, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

They do this to all their children

June 5, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Volkswagen Golf GTI: It’s time for club sports

June 4, 2024 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

The Gemini app arrives in Italy for Android and iOS and replaces Google Assistant

June 5, 2024 Gerald Bax
5 min read

The Pope: A document about the Sacred Heart of Jesus, for a world that seems heartless

June 5, 2024 Samson Paul
2 min read

Here’s what they are and how to recognize them

June 5, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

Careg, the case against the European Central Bank reaches a verdict

June 5, 2024 Karen Hines