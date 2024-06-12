The G7 in Puglia deleted the point on the right to abortion from the draft. The mystery of the Italian character

World leaders have underlined the importance of guaranteeing “effective and safe access to abortion”, according to what we have learned from competent European sources, in the latest draft of G7 decisions to be opened tomorrow in Borgo Egnazia.

The point on the right to abortion was added during the G7 in Hiroshima, the same sources explain, and in view of the summit in Puglia, France and Canada asked to strengthen the note, in which the seven adults affirmed their “full. Comprehensive sexual reproduction for all, including access to safe and legal abortion and post-abortion care.” A commitment to ensuring health and rights.” Now in the latest draft, at the initiative of the Maloney government, any reference to the right to abortion has been removed. An intervention would provoke the ire of other delegates, particularly the French.

No state has asked to remove the reference to abortion issues from the draft results of the G7 summit, according to some press reports, the negotiation dynamics are still ongoing – the report of the presidency of G7 Italy – what will be included in the final document will be the final point as a result of the negotiations between the G7 members.