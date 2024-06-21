The French elections, Le Pen Bardella versus the left and Macron: the poll

French voters are moving in anticipation of the legislative elections that will be held next June 30 and July 7 to renew the National Assembly, which President Emmanuel Macron dissolved after the defeat in the European elections. The truth advances. The National Rally – the bloc of Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella, which also includes Marion Marchal – leads with 34%, followed by the New Popular Front, which brings together the French left, with 29%, and then in third place is Renaissance. – Macron’s party, 22%. Data from the Ifop poll published by Le Figaro newspaper shows how the party of Macron and Prime Minister Gabriel Attal gained 4 points compared to last Monday’s poll.

Read also: The return of the EU and Ursula exercises. Meloni focuses on Vito, and Belloni has his way as well

The poll also records great interest in the legislative elections scheduled for June 30, with the second round being held on July 7, which Macron called for after the results announced by the formation of Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella in the European elections on June 9. In fact, 64% of voters say they will go to the polls, an increase of 5 points over the participation rate recorded in the 2022 legislative elections.

The blitz election campaign begins. There will be the first televised match on Tuesday between Bardella, Attal and UNF national coordinator Manuel Bombard. Meanwhile, analysts outside the Alps wonder what unknown the left represents. The NFP includes Mélenchon’s Proud France, Glucksmann’s socialists, environmentalists, communists, etc. All are united by the desire to stop the right’s advance, but divided by internal divisions.