June 21, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The French elections, Le Pen Bardella versus the left and Macron: the poll

The French elections, Le Pen Bardella versus the left and Macron: the poll

Samson Paul June 21, 2024 2 min read

French voters are moving in anticipation of the legislative elections that will be held next June 30 and July 7 to renew the National Assembly, which President Emmanuel Macron dissolved after the defeat in the European elections. The truth advances. The National Rally – the bloc of Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella, which also includes Marion Marchal – leads with 34%, followed by the New Popular Front, which brings together the French left, with 29%, and then in third place is Renaissance. – Macron’s party, 22%. Data from the Ifop poll published by Le Figaro newspaper shows how the party of Macron and Prime Minister Gabriel Attal gained 4 points compared to last Monday’s poll.

Read also: The return of the EU and Ursula exercises. Meloni focuses on Vito, and Belloni has his way as well

The poll also records great interest in the legislative elections scheduled for June 30, with the second round being held on July 7, which Macron called for after the results announced by the formation of Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella in the European elections on June 9. In fact, 64% of voters say they will go to the polls, an increase of 5 points over the participation rate recorded in the 2022 legislative elections.

The blitz election campaign begins. There will be the first televised match on Tuesday between Bardella, Attal and UNF national coordinator Manuel Bombard. Meanwhile, analysts outside the Alps wonder what unknown the left represents. The NFP includes Mélenchon’s Proud France, Glucksmann’s socialists, environmentalists, communists, etc. All are united by the desire to stop the right’s advance, but divided by internal divisions.

See also  The disaster of opinion, the sad truth emerges: they fired me for this reason - The Democrat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Hurricanes, alarming forecast: USA, Europe and Italy, an unprecedented hurricane season

June 21, 2024 Samson Paul
1 min read

Total power outage in Ecuador: The country is in darkness

June 20, 2024 Samson Paul
2 min read

Gaza, nine Palestinians were killed while waiting for aid. Israel advances in Rafah: 12 new deaths. Media: “The crossing with Egypt was destroyed by the army.”

June 20, 2024 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

The French elections, Le Pen Bardella versus the left and Macron: the poll

June 21, 2024 Samson Paul
2 min read

Maria De Filippi makes a radical decision: the unexpected event

June 21, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Sony has reduced its investment in PlayStation VR2: only two games are in development, due to an indiscretion

June 21, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Roar, then shock, but it was not an earthquake: what happened in Tuscany

June 21, 2024 Noah French