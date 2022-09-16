The free games for September 22, 2022 have been officially revealed – Nerd4.life

Like every Thursday, Epic Games Store have now revealed what free games Available from Thursday September 22 2022, obviously to the computer. These are Ark: Survival Evolved and Gloomhaven and will be redeemable for one week, that is, until September 29, 2022, at 17:00.



ARK: Survival Evolved again for free

Ark: Survival Evolved It is a survival game on a mysterious island, where the only goal is to survive the creatures that inhabit the place and other players. It is one of the most successful titles in the genre, which made the name of the development studio Studio Wildcard known. The Epic Games Store has already abandoned it in the past.



Gloomhaven will be free next week

GlumhavenInstead, it is a well-made tactical role-playing game made by Twin Sails Interactive, a video game adaptation of the beloved board game. The game blends turn-based combat mechanics with complex dungeon exploration. It can be tackled alone or in a collaborative mode, to the delight of those who like to share their experience.

Finally, we remind you that even today there are gifts that can be redeemed in the Epic Games Store, so do it if you don’t want to miss it.