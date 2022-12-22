The free game may have already been discovered on December 28, 2022 – Multiplayer.it

the Free game from the Epic Games Store on December 28, 2022 It may already have been discovered. Well-known leaker Billbil-kun, who has been revealing free games for PS Plus, the Epic Games Store, and beyond for a very long time, has shared a clue in the form of picture and text. The picture baffled many, but the text was deciphered quickly enough. According to assumptions, the free game will be on December 28th Assassin’s Creed Origins.

In fact, Belbel Kon shared the translated phrase: “I am proud of my Kabyle roots.” the cable I am from the Kabylie region of Algeria. Specifically, they are a people of Berber origin. This, along with the use of the word “origins” indicates that Assassin’s Creed Origins as Bayek – the protagonist – is a barbarian.

Obviously it’s only one speculation For now, but it seems credible. Below you can see the post from a Reddit user who gathered information about the potential free game for the Epic Games Store on December 28, 2022.

We remember that too Assassin’s Creed Origins Frequently given or included in a subscription service. So it wouldn’t be strange to see the game as a gift also on the Epic Games Store. The game is already available in the Fortnite Creators Digital Store.

Assassin’s Creed Origins is the “first” chapter of the The latest Assassin’s Creed saga. The next matches were Odyssey and Valhalla, with the latter proving to be a real hit with the crowd. The game also received a lot of post-launch support from Ubisoft.

The next chapter in Assassin’s Creed is Assassin’s Creed Mirage, but there is still some time left.