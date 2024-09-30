Tuesday, October 1, 2024
The Fornaci team wins the Impruneta grape festival again: a thin red thread… 19 years of rest

By: Lorelei Reese

Date:

Impruneta – The sun is setting in Piazza Buondelmonte when the president of the Impruneta Grape Festival, Filippo VenturiStart by reading the order of the 98th edition.

The version that according to the noise in the arena after the first three shows had a definite winner, the San Antonio area, victorious in six of the last eight rallies.

The white area is perfect, without smudging. But then, fourth and last, Fornaci took to the streets, choosing mythology as its primary subject.

Ariadne and the Minotaur, Theseus and Bacchus: the Red Zone hasn’t won for 19 years, forever. Last year’s second place finish is still on the cards, just two points behind Saint Antonio.

But the Fornaci family shows off everything they’ve got: the floats (the moving coaster is amazing), the history, the costumes, the makeup, the choreography. And heart, lots of heart.

That red heart that may ultimately be decisive in getting the jury to award it to the district the president leads Nicholas Nidiachi An indisputable victory.

The 98th Impruneta Grape Festival, Fornaci region wins the “Let’s celebrate Ariadne and Bacchus” cart

Which makes everyone, absolutely everyone, cry with joy.

He who has a beard and white hair, and has not raised his arms to the sky for nearly twenty years; For those who are now adults, and have never held that clay cup.

Fornaci’s neighborhoods cry. The whole arena applauds. Who acknowledges the advantage and is still happy that this spell has finally been broken.

A little amazement creeps in at Palo’s second place and San Antonio’s third place, as the green was so happy they almost celebrated it… like the first.

See also  Marcello is trapped, he must confess everything

Tomorrow evening it will already be time for “shirts”. Then there will be a dinner in the square of the winning district, which from tomorrow will see its flag raised on the balcony of the city hall.

In the fall, in Impruneta, it was tinged with red. Nineteen years later.

© All rights reserved

