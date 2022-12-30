The former Canonica restaurant “Iolanda” will be managed by the community to create a new social space

realism









Santarcangelo of Romagna

Former Trattoria Yolanda, Canonica (Santarchangelo di Romagna).

The future of Canonica’s former restaurant “Iolanda” goes through sharing: The municipal administration has in fact nominated the project “Ex Iolanda Social Space” to invite the participation of the Emilia-Romagna region, asking for a contribution of 15,000 euros to imagine the future of the building.





The objective of the project is to implement a community participation process to identify new forms of collection and use of property, involving a broad network of citizens, third sector realities and schools in order to Activation of the CiViVo group dedicated to organizing activities within the structureto be spelled out in a special calendar, and to propose any changes to municipal regulations related to civic volunteer activities.





So he intends to project Develop a collaborative model for the joint management of property based on the idea of ​​active citizenshipto create a place of socialization for the village of Canonica – in response to the needs of citizens and associations – and a communication structure between the same village and the capital, and a place to participate also in the decisions and activities of the municipal administration.





“The nomination of the ‘Ex Iolanda Social space’ project will allow space for direct participation of the district, regardless of the outcome of the bid: even if funding does not arrive, the decision on the future of the space will be entrusted to an option to be shared with the Canonica community through a participatory process,” he states. Heritage Advisor, Filippo Sacchetti. “Indeed, we believe that the future of such an important place for Canonica can only be imagined with those who live there on a daily basis. For this reason, the first phase of the project envisages the analysis of the reference community to identify the main stakeholders, while the result we hope for – he concludes Saketti – is the creation of a CiViVo group dedicated to the participatory management of properties.