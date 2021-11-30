The folly of banning the words “Christmas” and “Mary”: even the Vatican is losing patience with Europe

The Ten Commandments of “equality of union” in Europe make even the Vatican argue and get angry at this absurdity Advice or prohibition to use words that refer to Christmas and religion, so as not to offend non-Catholics. “He who contravenes reality exposes himself to grave danger,” affirms the Secretary of State of the Holy See, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, regarding European Commission document calling for the non-use of words and names such as Natale, Maria or Giovanni.

The Holy See responds to Europe’s “No” at Christmas

“I think – notes Parolin to the Vatican media – that it is right to take an interest in erasing all forms of discrimination. It is a path of which we are gaining more and more awareness and of course must also be translated into the practical field. However, in my opinion, this is certainly not the way to achieve this goal. Because in the end There is a risk of destroying and eliminating a person in two main directions.The first is the differentiation that unfortunately characterizes our world is the homogeneity of everything, not knowing how to respect even the right differences, Which, of course, must not become an opposition or a source of discrimination, but must be meticulously integrated in order to build a complete and integrated humanity. Two: forgetting the truth. Whoever contradicts reality exposes himself to grave danger.”

And then – notes the cardinal- There is a cross out for those whose roots are, Especially with regard to Christian holidays, the Christian dimension of Europe as well. Of course, we know that Europe owes its existence and identity to many contributions, but it certainly cannot be forgotten that one of the main contributions, if not the main one, was Christianity itself. Therefore, destroying difference and destroying roots means destroying man.”

La Cei: “I don’t understand why I don’t congratulate Muslims”

No to neutrality, which is equal and comes to “destroy identities”. Monsignor Antonino Raspanti, Vice President of CEI For the southern sector as well as the Bishop of Acireale, he rejects European Union guidelines calling for an end to references to religion or gender in the name of inclusion. For Brussels, “Happy Birthday” should also be banned and replaced with a general “Holiday”.

“The kind of neutrality which, according to its proponents – and already used in the United States and Canada – would be compromised, and it does not respect identities as it pleases. But the water has the function of flattening.”All the diceAdnkronos Bishop who narrates a personal experience. “When I was studying at an American university – he says – there was a chapel for worship on the campus: it was quite empty; here every religion had its own cult. Well, I have always found it terribly empty, without a soul, and no possibility for anyone to find Himself “.

So the vice archbishop warns of the Ten Commandments in Europe at Christmas: “This neutral method of long-term conception flattens and destroys identities. I find nothing strange that December 25 is called Christmas, as well as the remembrance of holidays of other religions.. and it does not bother me to say Ramadan Publicly. Indeed, every year I receive Christmas greetings from the Imam, and in turn, when it is so, I give them to him. I think that those who do not believe or are upset have some problems. No.It seems to me not recognizing the theory that destroys and does not growAnd. It is not by eliminating faces that you build a multi-religious society that we Catholics are aware of.”

Guidelines for pulping

As for the fact that it is a matter of European Christmas guidelines and was not intended to be propagated, Bishop Raspanti notes: “It is a line of thought that they are somehow trying to impose on us. Although they are reticent, they are lines subject to inclinations of thought which seem to me to be wrong.”

Should Catholics be opposed? “We have to make our minds present Then we fight today in this seemingly democratic way to take to the streets and shout to confirm the thought. As a Catholic – notes Raspanti – I don’t know if I should raise my voice or not because there seems to be no more primary motive, no desire to find out the reasons but just to share a cake.”