The following auras will be overseen by 343 Industries but will be developed by other teams, according to a leaker.

Based on internal reorganizations, 343 company employees will be hired. reduced by about half going from over 500 people to under 280, with all marketing signals also moving to other Microsoft Gaming divisions.

All of this should be taken as a completely unconfirmed rumor, but the source in question has previously reported some truthful information long before the official announcements, so in this case it is taken into account, despite all the limitations of the case.

According to user X known as “Bathrobe Spartan”, he is considered a fairly reliable leaker regarding the world of aura It seems that Microsoft has decided to change its strategy regarding the development of upcoming games in the series. Supervising 343 industries But in reality it has evolved largely into outsourcing, and exploitation. External teams .

Two new halos are under development.

According to the alleged leaker, Microsoft will “lose confidence” in 343 Industries’ ability to better develop new Halo chapters, leaving the team with only a general oversight role, which will still have some relevance but will not have a deep role in actual development.

343 so he will deal with it Concept development and pre-production stagesas well as being somewhat of a guarantor of fidelity to the series’ lore, while actual production and development will be outsourced to other supervised external teams, similar to what Creative Assembly did with Halo Wars 2.

As a result, only 30% of 343i’s staff is currently working on game content development, with many of them taking on art direction, concept development, and brand management. The budget will now be more carefully controlled by Microsoft.

According to the leaker, Halo Infinite would have been a huge hit, but it wouldn’t have had the positive results Microsoft was hoping for, with the game still being backed by 343 Industries, though it was set to be somewhat smaller as the weather continued.

There will then be two new Halo games currently in development by external teams, due to arrive from 2026 onwards: a potential remake of Halo: Combat Evolved and what should be the real Halo 7, which seems to be somewhat extended, perhaps to include some elements of the much-talked-about Project Tatanka in the past.