The first Premier Padel “P1” tournament in Madrid in August

The official global padel circuit, organized by the International Padel Federation (FIP) and promoted by the Professional Padel Association (PPA) and Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), Announcing the first “P1” tournament to be held in Europe,

The Madrid Premier Padel P1 will take place from 1 to 6 August at the WiZink Center وبهذه الطريقة ، ستصل الدائرة سريعة النمو إلى أكبر سوق للباديل في العالم. The tournament will be held in Madrid as part of a multi-year agreement. The qualifiers will be held on July 30 and 31, while the main clouds will start at the end. The Madrid Premier Padel P1 Championship is the second P1 Championship, Category Two, to be announced following the introduction of Argentina’s Premier Padel P1 earlier this year.

Premier Padel is the only circuit that offers players official rating points and P1 winners’ tournaments will earn 1,000 points, as well as a standard cash prize, in line with all P1 events. Not many countries can match Spain’s passion for Padel. يوجد في البلاد ما يقرب من 6 ملايين لاعب ، وأكثر من 14000 ملعب بادل وأكثر من 1000 نادي مسجلين رسميًا. سيكون مدريد Premier Padel P1 بالتأكيد أحد الأحداث الرياضية الكبرى في التقويم الإسباني. سيستضيف Premier Padel ما لا يقل عن عشر (10) بطولات جديدة في عام 2022 ، بما في ذلك أربعة أحداث “كبرى” من الدرجة الأولى. The first major race – the Ooredoo Qatar Premier Padel Major – was held in Doha in March. الثاني ، رئيس الوزراء الإيطالي باديل ميجور في Foro Italico ، انتهى قبل أسبوعين. البطولات الأخرى من الفئة الأولى هي Paris Premier Padel Major في Stade Roland Garros ، والتي ستمتد من 11 يوليو إلى 17 يوليو ، وبطولة Mexico Premier Padel Major في Club Sonoma في مونتيري ، المكسيك ، من 28 نوفمبر إلى 4 ديسمبر. The Argentine Premier Padel P1 will take place from August 8-14. Other tournaments will be announced very early.

Luigi Carraro, President of the Badal International Federation, said: “We are very proud to bring Premier Padel to Spain, the spiritual home of Padel. The love and passion the country has for Padel is there for all to see. We know that Spanish Padel fans will be supporting the P1 Championship in droves. Just two weeks ago, we drew a record number of crowds at Foro Italico In Rome, I am sure we will create a special atmosphere in Wizink Center in August as well. “

PPA Board of Directors He enthusiastically joined the words of the FIFA President: “This agreement opens a new chapter for padel in the country where our sport is so popular. The PPA is excited about the future of the sport in the Premier Padel arena, with players at the forefront of everything being done.” The PPA is looking forward to the first P1 event in Europe and we are confident that the WiZink Center in Madrid will prove to be an excellent venue for the occasion. This will be an amazing event for players, fans and all padel fans.”

“Madrid Premier Padel P1” will be broadcast worldwide by ESPN (South America, Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean), Sky Sports (Italy, UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland) and beIN SPORTS (MENA, South East Asia, Australia, New Zealand) , France, Turkey), Fiplay (Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and the Netherlands), SuperSport (Sub-Saharan Africa), Charlton Channel (Israel), Arena to be announced (Czech Republic and Slovakia) and Cosmote (Greece) and many more in due course.