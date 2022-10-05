The first pictures offered by an online store – Nerd4.life



First pictures of Need for Speed ​​Unbound

a Online Store Show Asia, Neowing, what is first pictures From Need for Speed ​​Unboundthe new chapter in the well-known racing game series developed by Criterion Studios (the software house’s logo is also shown in the images).

At the time of writing, the page is still active and also contains some interesting information, such as Exit date: December 2, 2022. We can also read that there will be additional DLC for those who pre-order Need for Speed ​​Unbound.

There is also one Official descriptionWho translated from Japanese tells us:

Beat the clock, beat the police, and compete in the weekly qualifiers for the ultimate road racing challenge at Lakeshore: The Grand. Fill your garage with meticulously tuned custom cars, dress up your signature style and look, and light up the streets with a soundtrack that reverberates from every corner of the world.

world your plate:

Bring graffiti to life in an all-new visual style, blending the latest street art with the most realistic cars in Need for Speed ​​history. Access a new toolkit packed with active visuals and sound effects, including Burst Nitrous, a new incredible speed booster.

Show your full potential and express yourself:

Go to the meet and show your style with loads of items, including limited edition gear, from the latest fashion in the world. Then add the final touches to your car’s design, transform it with unique covers and cut-out elements to match your custom Legendary car, take the lead in the race and put your victory above the competition.

Discover your freedom with the flow:

A soundtrack featuring leading artists from the modern HIPHOP scene, including A$AP Rocky and AWGE, featuring creative tracks that push the boundaries of the genre. French producer Brodinsky produced the original music. The songs, closely related to various HIPHOP expressions from around the world, embody the same secret culture, which is arguably the heart of Lake Shore.

Given that the official reveal of the new episode has a date, i.e. tomorrow October 6, 2022 at 17:00, let’s say we are 24 hours in advance, probably due to a bug.