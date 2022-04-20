The first goal of Uranus for space missions: priorities for the next ten years

What are the priority space missions to be programmed over the next ten years? What are the research activities in the field of astronomy? What technologies should be developed? ItAcademy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine To provide us with some important information in cooperation with NASA: Not unique answers, of course, but it’s a resultAnalysis of studies, conferences and scientific papers Which, once laid out, (in fact) provides indications of the path to follow from here to 2032 in the field of space science. Once priorities are set, it will be easier for organizations to allocate resources.

Uranus target number one

Uranus (Opening image, NASA credits) It should be the first target for the mission UOP (Uranus probe and probe). Flights around the planet will provide us with invaluable data to work on, and the long flight will allow us to get information on other exoplanets as well. Another priority – second only to Uranus – is Enceladus Urbilander to search for life on Saturn’s moon (Enceladus, like Titan, has conditions that can be considered favorable).

We defend the land

Another aspect to focus on is the planetary defense against it Near Earth Object (NEO). Progress has been made, recently, but there is still a great need to develop technologies capable of sounding the alarm in advance and avoiding impact on the ground. In particular, we need applications in the areas of detection, tracking, characterization, modeling and forecasting.

Other missions that should be prioritized: Moon, Mars, etc.