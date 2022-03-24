The first attack on the anti-cyclone between Sunday 27 and Monday 28 March: Here are the areas involved





This morning we also show you a file Anti-ultraviolet With all her might!

Nature will try to free Europe from this oppression Two distinct attacks. The first will not be categorical It will wear out Between Sunday 27 and Monday 28 March. The strike will still weaken the stabilization structure according to the current maps It should be eliminated by the end of the month with a second, better-organized attack.

The cloudy area you see at the bottom left will be moving east. between Sunday 27 and Monday 28 March It will be in the south-central regions where you will bring It’s raining. On the other hand, the north and Tuscany will have to wait for the rain second attack (which should be crucial) which will take place at the end of the month.

Let’s go in order. This is the total expected rainfall in Italy during the day Sunday 27 March (Saturday we will only have clouds, but no rain):

In the north, in Tuscany, Umbria, and the Marches and Upper Lazio, the weather is dry. This will be possible in the south and in the islands scattered showers More intense Between Calabria and eastern Sicily where we will also have My time. – Temperatures drop in the south in the areas reached by Al-Zahira and remain constant in other places.

This is instead the total expected rainfall in Italy Monday 28 March:

Bathing or showering you will get wet Central Adriatic, South and Islands. In all other regions The high pressure won’t let the rain fall yet So we will have dry weather.

Always check predictions Detailed and specific to your cityAnd the continuously updated:

>>> Rome

>>> Milan

>>> Naples



>>> Other sites