The Finnish surgeon who brought Spinazzola back to his feet and several specimens in Monastir for “magic reading”

Monastir – Lacey Lumpinenthe Finn, is the surgeon who has saved the lives of many players by reconstructing the Achilles tendon of soccer champions such as Roma defender Leonardo Spinazzolaafter a dramatic injury last year in the quarter-finals of the European League, or Luca Lizzini, the goalkeeper of Venice The stock was run this winter to rebuild the continuity of the right rectus femoris tendon. Lempainen is a well-known tendon surgeon, with golden hands (and techniques), has long collaborated with international football teams such as Barcelona, ​​but has patients from all over the world (US, Canada, UK, Sweden and Russia.) specializing mainly in lower extremity injuries. and stress injuries, in the hip and knee, in particular Traumatic problems such as those affecting the hamstrings, the rectus femoris, and the Achilles tendon. For this reason, Lempainen (who performs about 350 surgeries each year and who since 2018 has been an associate professor of sports orthopedics at the University of Turku in Finland) wanted in Lempainen days to visit health excellence such as Monastier Hospital Unit “Giovanni XXIII”a national reference point in the field of orthotics, especially for Venezia Calcio, Omana Rier, Nutribolite Treviso Basket, Benetton and Mogliano Rugby, Volleyball Motta and PDM-Polispostiva Disabili di Marca.

After he met aManaging Director Gabriel GeritoThe illustrious Finnish star, together with the head of development and communication Matteo Gerito, with the Health Department, made a check-up visit to the goalkeeper of Venice, but he also wanted to visit the main sectors of the hospital. Accompanied by the facility’s orthopedic surgeon Dr. Angelo Genova with Dr. Filippo Vittadini (sports doctor in Venice Calcio) focused on the radiology department, in the modern rehabilitation hall, in the sterilization center and in the innovative hybrid and integrated operating rooms in which 8,000 surgeries are performed each year. “I would love for Monastir to respect the concept of maintaining all necessary steps of diagnostic, therapeutic and rehabilitative rigor in one structure with operating rooms and clinics,” commented Professor Limpinen.

“We are very proud that a world-renowned expert like Professor Lasse Lempainen selected our facility To speak to physicians and sports physicians in the area – comments Matteo Geretto – for years we have been committed to patient care in the field of orthopedics. Our specialty is not only trauma treatment, but also rehabilitation with equipment and professionals trained in the care of the athlete. In addition, we are able to perform all the necessary tests to evaluate heart disease and check whether it is suitable for sports or not. During the seminar in Monastir, the well-known Finnish surgeon then spoke aboutThe importance of prevention And it’s the essential ingredient for all people: “We all want athletes, even amateurs, to stay healthy. But sometimes shocks happen unpredictably. What is important is to formulate the correct diagnosis by selecting the appropriate medical treatment and by identifying the factors that make surgery necessary.”