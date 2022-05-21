The fight against match-fixing, Sportradar: Revenues of €167.9 million in the first quarter of 2022

Data provider Sportradar’s revenue grew 30.5% to €167.9 million in the first quarter of 2022, thanks to an excellent result for the US, where it more than doubled. Referred to the United States agipronews, collected €25.7 million, more than double the total compared to the first quarter of 2021. Another €86.7 million came from the rest of the world, an increase of 25.1%, while €45.9 million came from audiovisual products such as live broadcasts (16.9% increase) . Revenue from other segments increased 13.6% to 9.5 million.

“Our fiscal year 2022 is off to a fast start, with core high-margin betting products driving growth worldwide. Our business in the US continues to grow exponentially as states legalize sports betting. Our technology and data-driven information continue to transform the converging media, entertainment and sports sectors and support Our long-term growth.”Sportradar Managing Director Carsten Koerl.

The company then paid 36.8 million euros to purchase software and licenses, up 53.9%. Sportradar also paid €52.3 million in personnel expenses, up 35.2% as headcount increased by 620 to 3,075 full-time employees at the end of the quarter.

Other operating costs increased by 34.5% to €19.5 million. Sportradar also incurred €52.5 million in depreciation, plus €1 million in write-down costs. The company also generated 10.4 million euros in foreign exchange earnings, but also paid 8.9 million euros in financial costs. As a result, Sportradar generated a pre-tax profit of 11.3 million euros, an increase of 149.4%.

After paying 3.1 million euros in income taxes, the supplier’s profits amounted to 8.2 million euros, an increase of 256.5%. The data provider’s adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter fell 5% to €26.7 million, primarily due to increased investment in Sportradar’s US growth segment.