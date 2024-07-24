The Federal Reserve will cut interest rates twice this year, the first move in September.

BANGALORE (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest rates twice this year, in September and December, as U.S. consumer demand remains strong, justifying a cautious approach despite falling inflation.

That’s the view of a growing majority of economists interviewed in a Reuters poll.

While all 100 economists surveyed by Reuters July 17-23 believe the Fed will leave rates unchanged on July 31, more than 80% — 82 out of 100 — expect the first 25 basis point cut in September, pushing the federal funds rate to a range of 5.00%-5.25%. That’s a stronger majority than the roughly two-thirds who expressed that view last month.

While 15 people expect the first rate cut to come in November or December, only three said the Fed will wait until next year.

Nearly three-quarters of economists — 73 out of 100 — expect two 25-basis-point cuts this year, up from about 60% who said so in the June survey. Seventy of the economists interviewed in the latest survey say cuts will come in September and December.

(Translated by Laura Contemori, edited by Antonella Cinelli)