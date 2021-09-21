The fast SSD WD Black SN850 is officially compatible with Sony console – Nerd4.life

Western Digital announced the release of PS5 Compatibility with WD Black SN850 NVMe SSDs With integrated heat sink. The official connection was introduced only after a series of in-house tests that provide an additional guarantee before purchase.

Amazon Offerta WD BLACK SN850 500GB NVMe SSD for Indoor Gaming with Heat Sink Technology; PCIe Gen4 technology, read acceleration…

The WD Black SN850 SSD is available in 512GB, 1TB and 2TB classes and delivers extremely high performance, as evidenced by the Our review of the 1TB model. We’re talking values ​​well above the minimum PS5 requirement with a sequential read speed of 7000MB/s, even for a 500GB model which is relatively large but enough to allow a Sony console to exceed a terabyte of space already available.



WD Black SN850 Series delivers extremely high performance and excellent dissipation

I the prices As for the version with an integrated heatsink, it is not low, but we are talking about excellent materials for a long-lasting and powerful unit starting from At €154.42 on Amazon. Note that for PS5 compatibility it is necessary to update the console to version 21.02-04.00.00.