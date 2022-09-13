September 13, 2022

The fall of Babylon closes its doors, and Square Enix announces the end of services – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax September 13, 2022 1 min read

The fall of Babylon closes its doors: The fate of the PlatinumGames-developed live service has been up in the air for some time, but now the news is official. Square Enix Announced Termination of Services Publishing a calendar will end on February 27, 2023.

You’ll definitely remember the numbers crashing on Steam down to single player: it’s a case of course unsustainableHowever, the publisher gritted his teeth and started the second season of Fall Babylon a few months ago.

“We launched Babylon’s Fall on March 3, 2022, with the desire to offer you an exciting multiplayer RPG experience set in an elaborate fantasy world,” said Square Enix’s edition. “However, with great regret, we must inform you that we will be ending the game’s services on February 27, 2023.”

“As a result of this decision, we will cancel the large-scale updates that we had planned. As for the current plans, Season 2 will end on November 29, 2022, as planned, and the Final Season will start on the same day: it will be the period in which you will be able to earn rank rewards for Season 2.”

The publisher then published a final calendar with various deadlines, taking the opportunity to thank users who somehow appreciated and supported the experience of the fall of Babylon.

