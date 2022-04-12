The evidence is in an article published in the journal Nature

The article categorizes all the mistakes made by the Swedish authorities and effectively rejects the Sweden model without appeal

, which is a strategy to deal with the epidemic by focusing on achieving “natural” herd immunity without resorting to closure. In short, the researchers argue that “the authorities did not follow the scientific method, but considered valid alternative narratives, and thus put arbitrary policies into practice.”

“If Sweden is to do better in future epidemics – you read the summary of the publication – the scientific method must be re-established, even within the public health agency.” Referring to the wrong decisions made in the past two years, the article recommends that Sweden begin “a process of self-criticism about its political culture and not holding decision-makers accountable to avoid future failures, as happened with the COVID-19 pandemic.”