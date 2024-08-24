Saturday, August 24, 2024
The European Union humiliates China and the United States in the Paris 2024 Olympic medal table, and if it is united in sports, no one will be able to resist it

By: Mirabelle Hunt

If the European Union had at least been united in sport, Ursula von der Leyen would today be the undisputed star of the Olympic medal table at Paris 2024: at 8pm on 5 August, in fact, the EU had already won 163 medals, four more than China, the United States and Australia combined (the three countries currently leading the medal table). Even if the Chinese and American records in individual disciplines were not lost, by joining forces, Europe would become the strongest country in sport.

Europe has already won 52 gold medals compared to 21 for China and 19 for the United States.

Today, the European Union can already count on 52 gold medals compared to 21 for China, 19 for the USA and 13 for Australia, with a record in the medal table that will not be reached in the next few days. France won the gold medal 12 times, Italy 9 times, Germany and the Netherlands 6 times, while Ireland, Romania and Hungary won three golds each. Belgium, Croatia and Sweden won two golds each. Finally, one gold each for Slovenia, the Czech Republic, Denmark and Spain. In all, the European Union can also boast of 50 silver medals on the same date (17 from China and 29 from the USA) and to which can also be added 61 bronze medals (14 from China and 27 from the USA).

