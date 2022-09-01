The European Union has suspended the simplified issuance of European visas to Russians. Moscow: “Brussels decided to shoot itself. There will be consequences.”

The decision was made in Prague with a commentEuropean Union and Russia agreement From 2007 on Visa Facilitation. This was announced by Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Policy, during the press conference held in the Czech capital at the conclusion of the informal meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers today, August 31.

Therefore, the twenty-seven found a meeting point on the “complete commentary ofVisa Facilitation Agreement The European Union with Russia. (Deal) partially held for private groups of people“Officials and business are now completely suspended,” Borrell said. Therefore, the ruling provides for the procedure for obtaining a visa for Russian citizens More complicated, expensive and bureaucratic, As well as extending its time.

EU foreign ministers also acknowledged a stockpile problem Tourist visas have already been issued to Russiansand he “Millions”We need a unique position. “During the discussion, which was long and constructive, some concerns emerged not about the influx of new visas but about the stockpile of millions of existing visas and there was common understanding That this too must be addressed. This situation also requires a joint approach. That is why we decided to invite the commission to look into this complex case and get it done guiding rules“.

Therefore, it is not about a complete ban on issuing visas, but rather about a complete ban on issuing visas facilities comment In accessing documents for Russian citizens. The council’s decision comes after days of controversy and threats of retaliation by Moscow in the event of a comprehensive blockade.

Moscow did not react for long. With the decision to suspend the agreement on Simplified version Visas for Russian citizens decided by the European Union ” Shoot your feet“. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister told RIA Novosti Alexander Grushko Explain this choice It will not be without consequences.. Russia can take both symmetric and asymmetric In response to that.”

Finnish Foreign Minister Becca Havesto Instead talk about a move “in the right direction”. “This is going in the right direction, but again we have seen that so far there has been a lot of talk and Little action has been taken“Happy haavisto. While Russia invades Ukraine and we welcome refugees from Ukraine and we try for help Ukraine is not the time to do this in all respects vacation and luxury tourism (for Russians).”