The European Space Agency joins NASA on a special mission to Venus

Last week, a video was announced on YouTube describing the mission of DAVINCI+.

credit: NASA

Da Vinci + and the Truth and honestyBoth NASA missions have been covered in detail in previous articles on UT. DAVINCI+, which originated from the previous investigation of the deep atmosphere of Venus to propose a noble gas chemistry and imaging probe, focuses on understanding the atmosphere and surface of Venus. This will be the first time that the atmosphere of Venus has been sampled directly since 1985, when it launched a spherical probe into the atmosphere. It will also provide high-resolution images of some features of the planet’s surface.

With this second goal interferes with it Truth and honesty (Venus Emissivity, Radio Science, InSAR, Topography, Spectroscopy) Its main task is to map the surface of the planet. using a combination of synthetic aperture radar and infrared imaging, to draw an accurate picture of both the lines and surface texture.

A brief view of NASA’s two new Venus missions.

credit: NASA

Both missions will also serve as a platform for the technology demonstrator. VERITAS will have the extension Deep Space Atomic Clock-2, aims to maintain accurate timing to aid spacecraft maneuvers, while DAVINCI+ will use the Compact Ultraviolet Imaging Spectrometer (CUVIS), a new type of special-purpose imaging sensor in the ultraviolet range of the spectrum.

But it’s not the only missions that host NASA technology: On June 10, the European Space Agency announced its mission to Venus. The mission is known as EnVision and will operate as part of the European Space Agency’s Cosmic Vision Exploration Plan. A key component of EnVision is another synthetic aperture radar known as vinssar. Like the one hosted on VERITAS, this tool will help EnVision study three different layers of the Venus system: the atmosphere, the surface, and even the subsoil. Using radio signals, the spacecraft will attempt to map the planet’s internal structure, allowing researchers to better identify deposits of specific materials or unstable structures.

A video showing some details of how EnVIsion works.

European Space Agency / Paris Observatory / VR2Planets

Since all of these missions are now officially accepted into official development programs, their coordination can continue until launch. While they still have years at all, let alone reach our sister planet, these missions will give Venus lovers a host of new things to expect.

The European Space Agency has announced the technical conception of the EnVision spacecraft.

Credit: European Space Agency / Paris Observatory / VR2Planets

main picture:

An image showing the similarities between Earth and Venus, with the EnVision spacecraft concept in the foreground.

Credit: European Space Agency / Paris Observatory / VR2Planets