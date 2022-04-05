The European Commission has announced that it will use the new mechanism linking European funds to respect the rule of law against Hungary

European Commission announce It will use the new mechanism linking the issuance of European funds to respect for the rule of law by member states against Hungary. This was announced by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in a speech to the European Parliament. mechanism Approved in 2020 But before applying it, the Commission waited for its legality to be confirmed by the European Union’s Court of Justice, which did. two months ago.

The mechanism foresees that the funds of the so-called multi-year budget of the European Union will be reduced to a particular country if there is a risk that it will be poorly spent in that country due to the lack of respect for the rule of law. The Commission has been blaming Viktor Orban, the Hungarian prime minister, for years He was re-elected for his fourth consecutive termturning Hungary into a semi-authoritarian state.

In the coming days, the commission will send an official letter to the Hungarian government announcing the activation of the mechanism. If Hungary does not take action in the coming months, it will be up to the Council of the European Union, made up of representatives of 27 national governments, to decide whether the funds allocated to the Hungarian government will be reduced. To agree to cut funds, unanimity would not be needed but the so-called . suffice Eligible majoritywhich makes voting in favor of him very acceptable.

However, it is not yet clear how much money Hungary risks losing. From the last EU multi-year budget, valid from 2014 to 2020, Hungary I have received About 27 billion euros.