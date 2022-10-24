The Essential Eights of the Future

He called the Rossoneri to win in Croatia to keep hope of qualifying

Dinamo Zagreb – MilanRace inside or out. grabs a large part of the round of 16 Champions League. The Rossoneri are called to win to keep the goal and then play everything against it Salzburg at home. Qualification among the top 16 in Europe which is essential for the future by the new owner Jerry Cardinal. Reaching the second round means spending at least 20 million euros. A lot of money can open up the exact position of Leao regeneration.

Winning to earn a brighter future, this is the way to go. A kind of self-financing thanks to team results, a path to follow Elliot Is that red bird wants to continue. That is why tomorrow will be the first true meeting of the season.



Rossoneri who will take the field already knows the result Salzburg – Chelsea, but for the men of Beauley there will be only one beneficial result, and that is victory. Then the different accounts will begin to qualify considering the November 2 San Siro match against the Austrians.

As for the stadium, Pioli must give up destination that have not been called. Without the suspended Tomorrow, a mandatory defense for the Rossoneri coach: Kier returns and becomes the starting player immediately with Gabbia at his side. To the right of Kalulu. Instead, he left for Zagreb Ibrahim Diaz. However, the goal is not to risk the Spaniard after Saturday’s brigade contraction. In attack, the surprise is Rebek on the right with Liao on the left and Jirou in the middle. Krunic in the midfield with Bennacer and Tonali.