The era of cryptocurrency and metaverse has begun

According to data collected by BigCommerce, half of consumers are intrigued by the possibility of Shopping in Metaverse He feels ready to try this new experience.

However, the system that allows the adoption of these dynamics, cryptocurrency and NFT is still only in the beginning, but there are already some A small percentage of users (2%) who have already tried shopping on Metaverse.

E-commerce and the Metaverse: What Consumers Say

According to BigCommerce’s “Global Consumer Report: Current and Future Shopping Trends,” which collected consumer opinions in the US, UK, Australia, Italy and France, more than half (55%) of respondents did. Online shopping at least once a weekwith the “Fashion & Clothing” category at the top of your favorites list.

But there is a particularly interesting and surprising fact regarding consumers’ opinion of metaverse and new Cryptocurrency: According to the report, in fact, almost Half (46%) of consumers are willing to do so Shopping in MetaverseOf these, 51% are interested in purchasing virtual and physical goods.

Regarding payment methods for online purchases, 5% of consumers said they already use cryptocurrencyparticularly in the US and Italy, and up to 66% of its users state it is their preferred payment method.

New Online Shopping Trends

But this is not the only news related to the world of e-commerce and online shopping. As for purchase incentives, for example, Free shipping is still a very important lever For consumers, while we witness a real boom in the system bnpy, Buy Now Pay Laterwhich allows you to make an e . purchase Pay in installments at a later time.

According to a consumer survey, this system Helps them stay within their budget And shopping more than they can without this premium. As for the Italian panorama, 32% of consumers are more likely to complete a purchase if Bnpy is a file‘Selection.

Regarding buying habits and frequency, the report then reveals a very important detail: i Consumers shop online at least once a weekwith the fashion and apparel category first.

The report also revealed that Many consumers shop online several times a week: 55% of respondents said they shop online at least once a week, if not more.

As for the products that consumers prefer to buy online, the report notes that el . fashionClothing is the most popular categories (80%)with TheElectronics ranked second (56%) elThird party entertainment (55%).

Knowing this data is very important for those who work in e-commerce, as it is essential for them Always provide users with a pleasant experience In line with their expectations.

