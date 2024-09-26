The EPP’s MEPs were mesmerized by Partinope’s beauties

Many have canceled their return flights scheduled for tomorrow after work, and moved them to Monday, as many prefer to stay for the entire weekend and enjoy the city. It’s true word of mouth among delegates: So be it! Naples won the hearts of the EPP’s 149 MEPs gathered at the Royal Palace. for their three-day course. Indeed, the rapid pace of meetings did not prevent delegates from all over Europe from looking beyond the palace and marveling at the sights. Many have already entered the city center, mixing with the flow of tourists and getting lost around their hotels in the evenings, after work, and during lunch breaks. Groups moved yesterday and the day before yesterday, for a few hours, through Chia, in one direction, or down Santa Lucia, in another, or finally behind the Teatro Augustio and through the alleys of Quateri Spagnoli via Via. Speransella. But that’s not enough. There is still much to see and MEPs do not want to miss the opportunity of this conference to stay a few more days and get to know Naples and its surroundings better. Exceptional guides, the Neapolitan lecturers of Forza Italia. First, the head of the Italian delegation at the EPP, Neapolitan Fulvio MartuscielloA true architect of the Neapolitan phenomenon and tireless companion of many groups outside of work. Then the senator from Arzano, Francesco SilvestroThe Chairman of the Bi-House Committee on Regional Affairs, who took the External Affairs Minister yesterday afternoon, Antonio TajaniAt Cambrinus, the president of the Fornesina sipped coffee during breaks in meetings, otherwise the delegates wandered for hours. A very busy schedule of work in the rooms of the Royal Palace, in fact, the long speech of Minister Tajani, with the President of the European Parliament Metzola, Ministers Casellatti and Pichetto Frattin, did not allow the best moments of the assembled parliamentarians. Freedom to escape into the city. But there is no shortage of opportunities. There was a group dinner at Riserva Rooftop, a barbecue restaurant on Via Manzoni, where parliamentarians were served two appetizers, two first courses and fruit ice cream, which drove many crazy. Dinner with music, songs and finally crackers. For some, there is no shortage of “digestive” encounters with the now classic “open thighs” lemonade at the Aurelio kiosk in Sia Riviera.

Intelligence

Personal visit

Independently, yesterday, throughout the day, some representatives took to the alleys of the neighborhood to eat the inevitable pizza. Others traveled through Toledo to a well-known spot to sample margheritas and fried pizza. However, not just food. A group of Spanish parliamentarians requested and received a visit to the San Carlo theater. The Slovenes were escorted around the city by an honorary ambassador Jacopo FronzoniWhile he was a point of reference for all MEPs, Secretary General of the Diplomatic Corps of Naples, Mariano BrunoFrom Union Circle. The Polish delegation wanted to stop at Amalfi. Joseph DahlPresident of the EPP from 2013 to 2019, expressed his desire to visit Capri and will go there at the end of the mission by Martusciello. Others will extend their visit over the weekend and go to discover Decumani, San Gregorio Armeno and the Archaeological Museum, while some are interested in visiting the Real Bosco di Capodimonte and its beautiful art gallery. Today, the third day of work, the official program includes some moments of “free time”. Manfred WeberThe group leader of the EPP in the European Parliament will head to the Campi Flegrei with a delegation, and another delegation is planning a visit to the Vesuvius National Park for a kind of “volcano” level playground. Weber will be at the Air Force Academy, from where members of parliament can admire a view of Pozzuoli and the entire gulf. The delegation flies from Solpadara, a few steps and a few hundred meters away from Agnano’s fumaroles, which have been at the center of several tremors due to bradism in recent months. However, the arrival of the Vesuvius group was more peaceful. Here MPs will tour the crater of the volcano and then visit the Real Vesuvian Observatory, the historic headquarters of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology. Finally, the delegation will go to the archaeological site of Herculaneum and then to Pompeii, where last night several MEPs have already rehearsed with a group dinner. This afternoon, the long awaited meeting with entrepreneurs will also take place Maurizio MarinellaFrom that the EPP representatives will probably gain some valuable relations. Some close their suitcases and return home, while others, even more, decide that voice for voice, word for word, there is no time to stop enjoying Naples and its beauty.