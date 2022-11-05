The English women’s soccer team was honored at the Pride of Britain Awards

At the Pride of Britain Awards ceremony, the England women’s national team was honored for its victory at the 2022 European Championship and the impact it has had.

During the ceremony, the lionesses received the Inspiration Award for ‘motivating’ the nation and becoming a role model for the next generation thanks to their victory over their European homeland this summer.

Capt. Lea Williamson, Alicia Russo, Ella Tone, Ellie Roebuck, Fran Kirby, Hannah Hampton, Jill Scott, Millie Bright and Rachel Daley, represented on the red carpet at Grosvenor House in London, representing the national team.

During the ceremony, Williamson, Russo, Ton, Hampton, Scott and Daly took the stage to receive the award. Presenter Carol Vorderman asked Toone what it means to girls and girls who want to play soccer. “Try it. We all started somewhere,” No7 told Manchester United. “Now we want to inspire the next generation of girls to play football, and if it should just be a girl [ad essere ispirata]This is wonderful.”

And former England footballer David Beckham appeared during the ceremony in a video message in which he praised the lionesses and thanked them for being an inspiration.

“A big thank you to the girls for inspiring my daughter and letting her do some shots with her dad again,” Beckham says in the video. “For me personally, I have a daughter, I want you to look at people who are an inspiration … [le Lionesses] They inspired an entire generation, a new generation.”

“It was an incredibly proud moment, especially as a former England captain, to see the girls take him home [l’Europeo]“It continues.” It was an incredible moment. I was proud, we were all proud, because as you all know we tried so many times to take her home and it didn’t work. […] Doing it now, in our country, in front of our fans, I don’t think, as a player, there is a better time to do it.”

Another former English footballer appeared in the video: Ian Wright. The former Arsenal player has always been close to Arsenal and a huge supporter of women’s football. Wright praises lionesses for their “focus” and “security.”

British Pride judges said about the award given to the England national team:[Il trionfo all’Europeo] It was a sporting moment with all the right reasons, delivered to us by a team that includes the best of what it means to be British and at the top of their sport. The Lionesses are a team we can all be proud of both on and off the field.”

The Pride of Britain Awards are a ceremony held annually in the UK since 1999. The awards, as stated on the official website, “celebrate the accomplishments of truly amazing people who have made our world a better place”.

Martina Pozzoli