The engagement of Roberta Ellaria Giusti and Samuel Carniani after men and women? / Everything is silent ...

the Chosen by Roberta Ellaria Giusti and Samuel Carniani It was recorded a few weeks ago, and a male and female audience is ready to watch it today, during the new episode of the dating program on Channel 5. Luca Salatino Who, after the disappointment of not being chosen, consoled himself with the throne. Thus Samuel and Roberta left studying the Maria de Filippi program together to begin a common path of life together.

CHOICE ROBERTA ILARIA RIGHT FOR MEN AND WOMEN, WHO IS IT? SAMUEL / Yes, postponed until tomorrow

Both are eager to build a serious and important storyline, and are ready to live fully after they met and fell in love under the cameras. So, was true love born between them like the one that overshadowed the other heroes in previous seasons of the Channel 5 dating show?

Roberta Ellaria Giusti and Samuel Carniani: New Year’s Eve Together?

After weeks of choosing men and women, Roberta Ellaria Giusti and Samuel Carniani They have not released any statements yet. There are no couple photos of fans waiting with Andyia to understand what happened after the selection. On the social networks of both, everything is silent about their relationship. However, on New Year’s Eve, the most attentive followers, in some stories published by Andrea Nicholl, noticed that Roberta was wearing a Samuel jacket. Therefore, the clues lead to the belief that the two not only interact happily, but also spend the New Year together.

Samuel Carniani is Roberta Ellaria Giusti’s choice? / Men and women: “I am happy”

To find out the truth, it is enough to wait a few more hours. After the broadcast of the selected episode, in fact, the first photos of the couple and, above all, the first announcements from fans Roberta and Samuel will arrive.

Read also:

Luca Salatino is not Roberta Ellaria Giusti’s choice / Men and Women: “I’ll take you…”

© Reproduction reserved